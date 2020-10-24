This week’s episode of MLW Underground is now online, featuring the Extreme Horsemen vs. ‘Dr. Death’ Steve Williams & D’Lo Brown.

Here’s a synopsis: After months of torment and disrespect, “Dr. Death” Steve Williams finally gets Simon Diamond and “The Enforcer” CW Anderson in the ring, for the belts!

While The Extreme Horsemen may have crippled his protege, PJ Friedman, Doc Death comes into this huge title fight with a more than capable replacement … the debuting D’Lo Brown!

Plus Kenzo Suzuki, Sabu, Los Maximos, and more.

Joey Styles calls the action.