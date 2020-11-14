This Week’s Episode of MLW Underground Is Online

This week’s episode of MLW Underground is now online, featuring CM Punk and Michael Shane vs. Raven and Norman Smiley, as well as Sabu vs. Mikey Whipwreck.

Here’s a synopsis: An extreme rematch headlines The Underground this week as Sabu, with Bill Alfonso as always in his corner, looks for revenge against Mikey Whipwreck and his manager, “The Sinister Minister” James Mitchell.

Sabu looks to finally make the devil pay his due, after weeks of being targeted by The Sinister Minister and his evil entourage.

CM Punk and Raven take their feud to the next level in a tag team fight. Punk has enlisted the services of his recent accomplice Michael Shane, while Raven looks to an unlikely ally in “Black Magic” Norman Smiley. Can Punk continue his momentum with another big win, or will playing mind games with a master manipulator finally backfire?

Da Hit Squad send a clear message to Ekmo and The Samoan Island Tribe.

Plus updates on MLW World Heavyweight Champion Steve Corino, The Extreme Horsemen, “Dr. Death” Steve Williams, Sandman, and more.

Joey Styles calls the action!