This Week’s Episode of the Bump With Charlotte Flair Is Online

WWE has posted this week’s episode of the Bump online. Guests include Charlotte Flair, The IIconics and Rhea Ripley.

Here’s a synopsis: NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair stops by to discuss all things NXT in the midst of “Queen Week,” Rhea Ripley and NFL star and co-host of FOX’s “Ultimate Tag” JJ Watt chat with the crew of WWE’s The Bump, and The IIconics join to speak on their return to Raw and that shocking slap.