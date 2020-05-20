wrestling / News
This Week’s Episode of the Bump With Charlotte Flair Is Online
May 20, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has posted this week’s episode of the Bump online. Guests include Charlotte Flair, The IIconics and Rhea Ripley.
Here’s a synopsis: NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair stops by to discuss all things NXT in the midst of “Queen Week,” Rhea Ripley and NFL star and co-host of FOX’s “Ultimate Tag” JJ Watt chat with the crew of WWE’s The Bump, and The IIconics join to speak on their return to Raw and that shocking slap.
