This Week’s Episode of the Bump With Charlotte Flair Is Online

May 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has posted this week’s episode of the Bump online. Guests include Charlotte Flair, The IIconics and Rhea Ripley.

Here’s a synopsis: NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair stops by to discuss all things NXT in the midst of “Queen Week,” Rhea Ripley and NFL star and co-host of FOX’s “Ultimate Tag” JJ Watt chat with the crew of WWE’s The Bump, and The IIconics join to speak on their return to Raw and that shocking slap.

