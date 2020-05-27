wrestling / News
This Week’s Episode of The Bump With Matt Riddle Is Now Online
May 27, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has posted the livestream for this week’s episode of The Bump, which features Kane, Matt Riddle, Apollo Crews, Sonya Deville, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.
Here’s a synopsis: WWE’s The Bump is back at it with a loaded show, as new United States Champion Apollo Crews talks about his thrilling title win, Matt Riddle discusses his upcoming Cage Fight with Timothy Thatcher, and Sonya Deville breaks down her issues with Mandy Rose. Kane also stops by to give his thoughts on The Undertaker and “The Last Ride” documentary, and Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae call in for an exclusive interview from their breakfast table.
