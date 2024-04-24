wrestling / News
This Week’s Episode of WWE Speed Is Now Online
This week’s episode of WWE Speed is now available online, featuring JD McDonaugh vs. Ricochet in the semifinals of the Speed title tournament.
Next week’s episode will feature the other semifinal match, Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano.
THE CLOCK IS TICKING! ⏰
Who do you think is punching their ticket to the #WWESpeed Championship Match? @KingRicochet or @jd_mcdonagh? 👀 pic.twitter.com/iYjCoDiD00
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2024