This Week’s Episode of WWE’s The Bump With Triple H, Shawn Michaels, More
April 7, 2021 | Posted by
– Today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now available. Guests for today’s show include Triple H and Shaw Michaels to preview this week’s NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, Raquel González, Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Adam Cole, LA Knight, and superfan Izzy. You can check out the video below:
