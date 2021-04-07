wrestling

This Week’s Episode of WWE’s The Bump With Triple H, Shawn Michaels, More

April 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE the bump nxt takeover

– Today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now available. Guests for today’s show include Triple H and Shaw Michaels to preview this week’s NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, Raquel González, Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Adam Cole, LA Knight, and superfan Izzy. You can check out the video below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Bump, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading