This Week’s Episode of the Bump Online

July 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Bump

WWE’s latest episode of The Bump is online, with a special two-hour run time celebrating the Women’s Revolution. You can see the livestream below for the episode, which is described as follows:

WWE’s The Bump celebrates five years of the Women’s Evolution with Stephanie McMahon, The Bella Twins, Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Beth Phoenix!

