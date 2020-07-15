wrestling / News
This Week’s Episode of the Bump Online
July 15, 2020 | Posted by
WWE’s latest episode of The Bump is online, with a special two-hour run time celebrating the Women’s Revolution. You can see the livestream below for the episode, which is described as follows:
WWE’s The Bump celebrates five years of the Women’s Evolution with Stephanie McMahon, The Bella Twins, Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Beth Phoenix!
