This Week’s Highsports Wrestling Network Updates: Vince Russo, Shane Douglas, Wrestling Revolver, More

Highspots has revealed the latest content coming to the Highspots Wrestling Network this week featuring content with Vince Russo, Shane Douglas, and more. You can see the full list below courtesy of PWInsider:

* Besties Jake Something

The Besties are back and on this episode are joined by Jake Something. Time to get stupid as they don’t want to talk about wrestling at all. Instead enjoy a delightful convo about butthole tats.

Topics Include:

-WTF Vega

-Devolving Wrestling

-Stuff Hurts

-Chipped Teeth

-Butthole Tats

-Instagram Likes

-Octo-Butt

– Rhino Horns

Total Run Time 1 hour 25 minutes

* Bar Wrestling 52 “Work Hard, Play Hard” – Filmed Feb 5th at the Bootleg Theater, Los Angeles.

Eli Everfly VS Lucas Reilly VS Douglas James VS Dom Kubrick

Watts VS Zicky Dice

Ray Rosas & Andy Brown VS RockNes Monsters

Joey Ryan VS Holidead

Jamie Senegal VS Heather Monroe

8 Man Tag: Chris Bey & Ren Narita, Rocky Romero & Shota Aminu VS Los Luchas, Adrian Quest, & B-Boy.

* Wrestling Revolver: St. Valentines Day Massacre

6 Man Tag – Dream Match: StrongHearts vs Ace Austin, Alex Zayne, & Blake Christian

NO DQ: Sami Callihan vs Jessica Havok

Barbed Wire Boards Match: Alex Colon vs Jake Crist

Fans Bring The Weapons: Ace Romero vs Nick Gage

Battle Of The Bulls: Larry D vs 1 Called Manders

WarHausen vs Manscout & Murray

Revolver Tag Team Championship – #1 Contendership: Ove vs The Razcals vs Logan James & Tyler Matrix

Bonus Scramble Match

*Card Subject To Change

* Warrior Wrestling 8 (Live IPPV Replay)

Tessa Blanchard defends her Warrior Women’s title in an 8 Woman War of Attrition match

Featuring Madison Rayne, Kylie Rae, Tasha Steelz, Taya Valkyrie, Britt Baker, Ray Lyn, & Big Swole.

New Warrior Champion will be crowned in Men’s War of attrition featuring

Michael Elgin, Sam Adonis, Andrew Everett, Aramis, Black Taurus, Lance Archer & more

The Rascals vs StrongHearts

Bully Ray vs Brian Pillman Jr.

Alex Shelley vs Ren Narita

The North vs Space Pirates

Daga vs Jonathan Gresham

Cavernario vs Templario

Robert Ego Anthony w/ Frank the Clown vs Warhorse

* Ego’s Amigos: Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux

Join our venerable host Julian for the most INTENSE episode of #EgosAmigos EVER!

Ethan is joined by his friends Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux for an hour of rousing conversation. Enjoy!

Bonus Matches:

Killer Kross VS Madman Fulton VS Larry D

Killer Kross VS Brian Cage

Scarlett Bordeaux VS Faye Jackson

* NEW: Career Vs. Crown (2/15/20)

Career vs. Crown Match: King Brian vs. “Man Scout” Jake Manning

Northeast Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match: Keith Youngblood vs. Dan Maff (c)

Northeast Wrestling Live Championship Match: Flip Gordon vs. Christian Casanova (c)

“Man of Steel” Mike Verna vs. “Wrecking Ball” Legursky

6-Man Tag Team Match: The Trust Fund vs. Perfect Gamble and “Red Lion” Chris Battle

Sledge vs. JT Dunn

Maine State Posse vs. Waves & Curls

Ava Everett vs. Adira

Brett Ryan Gosselin Open Challenge

* Breaking Kayfabe: Troy Martin (Shane Douglas)

Prepare for a trip inside the man responsible for the character of The Franchise Shane Douglas. Troy Martin is universally regarded as one of the most intelligent, well-spoken men in the wrestling business, and now he sits down across from Sean Oliver for a trip into his past, as well as his future. Troy tackles his childhood and the pain of loss as well as the formative years in his education and career.

Martin’s successes did not come without a price. We will explore the pains of divorce, addiction, and the frustration of education from a teacher’s perspective. After removing himself from Extreme Rising, he is set to embark on a venture to launch a new, revolutionary wrestling organization and you’ll hear all about it.

It’s all here…high school, college, wrestling, teaching, and yes, Target…all in this latest edition of Breaking Kayfabe.

* Timeline of WCW: 1988 JJ Dillon

The venerable manager of the Four Horsemen and trusted WCW office member JJ Dillon is the next star to jump in the Kayfabe Commentaries time machine. This time the year is 1988 in WCW and Ted Turner is about to step in and buy the company from the Crockett family. They’re beginning to feel the battle wounds as WWE and WCW begin running big events opposite each other. The war is in high gear.

J.J. Dillon takes us inside the company and also inside the office, as he was working for the Crocketts there as well. Hear how torn he was as Arn and Tully, his benchmark Horsemen tag team, jump to the WWE. A star is born as Sting main events against Flair. But did he ever really “have it?”

– Turner’s purchase of JCP

– Barry becomes a Horseman

– Arn and Tully jump to WWE

– Running NY

– Jim Herd

– Brody murdered

– and so much more!!!

* Back To The Territories: Puerto Rico w/ Savio Vega

The mysterious and enchanting island of Puerto Rico is home to possibly the most passionate wrestling fans the sport has ever known. Wrestlers from the States have told many a story about dodging the occasional fist, rock, and spark plug while getting the best of a local babyface. Yet so little is known by most fans of the culture and history of the Puerto Rico territory. Today, Jim Cornette and guest Savio Vega hope to change all that.

Join them as they head all the way back to the territory’s inception and guide us through the years to today. You will hear about the legends like Carlos Colon and hear Savio’s first-hand account of the darkest night in the territory when Bruiser Brody was murdered. Savio was there and goes into great detail about not only that night, but what he saw after the trial in a stadium dugout hours before belltime. Get ready to head BACK TO PUERTO RICO!!!

* Guest Booker: Vince Russo

It’s notable that the man whose booking was in part responsible for one of the biggest boom periods in wrestling, had nothing to do with wrestling’s most hotly anticiptaed angles. Vince Russo was already gone when the WWE completed its purchase of WCW and planned to integrate the talent and history of the WCW and NWA. Many feel WWE dropped the ball on this opportunity. What would Russo have done?

The most controversial figure in pro wrestling in the last 15 years was not known for being in the ring or on camera. Russo was a writer and his decisions sparked passionate debate, wild ratings points, and hatred. Well now, we profile the creative mind of the most polarizing off-camera wrestling figure ever, and we have him bring his unique philosophies and techniques to the WCW Invasion angle. Love him, hate him…if you were running a federation, chances are you’d want him! For the first time, watch Vince Russo weave angles over the weeks and months after the WCW purchase.