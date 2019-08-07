This Week’s Highspots Wrestling Network Additions Include $5 Wrestling, Northeast Wrestling, More

– Highspots Wrestling Network has announced this week’s addition to the streaming service, and they include $5 Wrestling and more. You can see the full list below per PWInsider. The service is available here.

$5 Wrestling: Summer Camp

1. King Jeremy Snaker w/ Melanie Monroe vs. Mr. Thunderbolt

2. UCWF Title Match: Radier Rock w/ Reverend Hooch Trapan vs. Mike Levy w/ Strong Arm

3. Jeff Hart vs. Ted vs. Wrestle Ranger

4. Falls Count Anywhere: Burke County Boys (Big Donnie & Pork Chop Cash Jr.) w/ Digger Brown vs. Lil Donnie & Dyn-O-Mite

5. $5 Wrestling Title Match: Freight Train w/ Sweet Ebony Diamond vs. Memphis Monroe w/ “Nasty” Ned Mantell

Best Friends: Tracy Smothers

* Best Friends are back with Tracy Smothers as he holds court with the boys!!! YONKERS!!!

Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestling Under the Stars Tour 2019 – Niles, OH – July 20th, 2019

1. The Graysons vs. InZanely Rude

2. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. “Man Scout” Jake Manning

3. Kurt Angle & Funaki addresses the crowd

4. CazXL & NZO vs. King Brian Anthony & Duke of Danger Daniel Evans

5. Wrecking Ball Legursky vs. Wardlow

6. NEW Tag Team Title Match: Jerry “The King” Lawler & Keith Youngblood vs. Andrew Palace & Jaxon Argos

7. NEW Title Match: Darby Allin vs. Hale Collins

8. Billy Gunn vs. Dylan Bostic

ECCW Ballroom Brawl 12

1) David Starr VS Beef Boy VS Travis Williams VS Judas Icarus

2) The Shining (Nicole Matthews & The Voros Twins) VS Bishy Wishy & “Ravenous” Randy Myers

3) Brody King VS Eddie Osbourne

4) Erik Strange & Scotty Mac VS The Wisemen VS Gross Misconduct VS Re:LOADED VS Grindhouse – ECCW Tag Team Championship Falls Count Anywhere Elimination Match

5) Brian Pillman jr VS Kevin Sullivan – No Holds Barred

6) TJ Perkins VS Artemis Spencer – ECCW Championship

AML: Lines In The Sand -Sunday July 28th at the AML Pro WrestlingTraining Center in Wonderful Winston-Salem, NC

* Brandon Scott VS Chad Skywalker

* Chance Rizer VS Preston Quinn

* AML Prestige Championship: Chip Day (c) VS JB Cole

* Franco Varga VS Axton Ray

* The Heatseekers VS The Ugly Ducklings

* AML World Tag Team Championship Match: The Dawsons w/ George South (c) VS The International Superstars w/ dream Girl Ellie

* AML Championship Match: George South (c) VS CW Anderson

MCW Ballroom Brawl 20 July 2019 – Thornbury Theatre

* Commentators: Travis Euesden, KrackerJak & Jimmy the Prefect

* SPECIAL GUEST HOSTS: Aunty Donna

* MCW WORLD & SPW NEW ZEALAND CHAMPIONSHIPS: Slex vs. JK Moody

* MCW INTERCOMMONWEALTH CHAMPIONSHIP: Lochy Hendricks (w/ Miami) vs. Danny Psycho

* Dowie James vs. TK Cooper vs. Matty Wahlberg

* Australia’s Hottest Commodities vs. Lux vs. Kelly Anne & Jessica Troy

* MCW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS: The Natural Classics vs. The Velocities

* Jake Andrewartha (w/ Siren Monroe) vs. Jax Jordan

* Plus the Annual Ballroom Brawl Rumble

PCW ULTRA MUTINY – Episode 1

PCW ULTRA MUTINY – Episode 2

PCW ULTRA MUTINY – Episode 3