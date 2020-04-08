wrestling / News
This Week’s Highspots Wrestling Network Additions Include A Vader Interview
Highspots Wrestling Network has announced this week’s additions for the service, including interviews with Eddie Kingston and Vader.
Besties: Eddie Kingston
On this episode of Besties the boys are joined by their dear close friend Eddie Kingston. In what is suppose to be an interview with Eddie things quickly turned into an intervention of Davey Vega. You did this.
Topics Include:
Messing with Vega
Numbers
Killing Hookers
Baker Mayfield
2 Pee Holes
She Has A Cat
Dick Pills
You Did This
Plus Much More!
FEST – LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD 4 / 2.16.20
Featuring the Love Cup Tag Team Tournament with:
The Coda
Fabulous Fitness
Metro Brothers
Saieve Al Sabah & Darius Lockhart
G.R.I.T.
Wasteland Warriors
Kilynn King & Beastly
The Ugly Ducklings
Gym Nasty Boys & Joey Ryan vs. Savannah Evans, Trish Adora & Sawyer Wreck
FEST Wrestling Championship Match: Wolfe Taylor vs Effy
Canada’s Finest
On this edition of Highspots Presents we take a look up north to Canada at some of the greatest wrestlers to come out of the great white north. Canadians are known as some of the nicest people on the planet but once inside the squared circle they will kick your butt. Join us as we examine Canada’s finest. From Bret Hart to Kenny Omega to Roddy Piper to Chris Jericho Canada is full of some of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. So sit back and enjoy as we present Canada’s Finest.
AMW WEEKEND OF CHAMPIONS 2019
NIGHT 1: RISING STARS – MAY 9, 2019 – BREATHITT HIGH SCHOOL – JACKSON, KY
AMW HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Beau James vs. (c) Sexy Stan Sierra
BOUNTY MATCH: Cashflo w/Billy the P vs. Kyle Maggard
Lemonjuice McGee has placed a Bounty on Kyle’s head.
TAG TEAM MATCH: The Outlaws vs. JR Roc & Jake Braddock
7ft 500lbs Big Rig Jake Brake vs. Cody Matthews
Jake Braddock vs. Kyle Fraley
The Mega Destroyer vs. Pretty Boy Stan Lee
Ringside: Vader
Go back in time with Leon White and relive the birth of the Vader character, the creation of his entrance gear, and ultimately, his biggest matches. Leon sits down and watches the matches play before his eyes, as he relives every moment with you.
Now, the shoot-style interview focuses on the individual matches and moments that made the legends what they were. Now you can examine the most poignant and profound in-ring moments with Leon “Baby Bull” White, Big Van Vader, Vader…whoever he was at the time!
Gabe Sapolsky’s Next Evolution: Chris Hero
Sit down with Gabe and the sensational Chris Hero and let them take you inside the matches they put together. Join this journey inside the ascension of Hero’s career, right up to his jump over to becoming Kassius Ohno. See what made the Chris the indie sensation he was!
Hero versus…
-Hidaka
-Fish
-Galloway
-Thatcher
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Reveals His Reaction to the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, If It Should Be Undertaker’s Last Match
- Backstage Rumor on Controversial Spot for Edge and Orton Match at WrestleMania 36, Top Officials Saw Match Ahead of Time
- Jim Cornette on Triple H Saying He’d Still Be An Executive If He Hadn’t Married Stephanie, Saying He Became ‘Booker’ After Cornette & Vince Russo Left
- Brandi Rhodes On How AEW Handles Diversity Concerns in Hiring, Getting Criticism For Not Knowing Nyla Rose was Trans