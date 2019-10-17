This Week’s Highspots Wrestling Network Additions Include Best Friends: The Finale

Here’s a list of this week’s additions to the Highspots Wrestling Network, which includes a special on the Best Friends and more.

Best Friends: The Finale w/ Jerry Lynn & Mikey Whipwreck

It’s been a wild ride poppin’ dogs and talking hogs but it’s time to say farewell. So long. Goodbye. See you later. That’s right this is the Best Friends Finale and we have special guests Mikey Whipwreck and Jerry Lynn.

So one last time let’s talk about wiping that ass and go out with a bang. Hail Satan!

Spitting Venum: Black Taurus

Our resident Lucha Libre expert is back for another edition of Spitting Venum with Rob Viper. Rob is joined by an angry bull of a luchador in Black Taurus. Taurus has made his way to America and has quickly became a rising star on the independent scene. Learn about his humble beginnings in Mexico and how evolved into the Taurus we know and love today.

Bonus Matches

Black Taurus vs. Darby Allin

Black Taurus vs. Puma King vs. Mr Iguana vs. Shark Boy vs. Green Ant vs. Ultimo Dragon

London & Kendrick’s Excellent Adventure

Travel through Time & Space with Brian Kendrick & Paul London in this most Excellent Adventure!

It was quite an experience to sit down with “The” Brian Kendrick and the “Intrepid Traveler” Paul London for their first ever shoot interview. They talk at great length about their careers with insight into the inner-workings of Ring of Honor, Zero One, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, UPW and other top independent promotions they worked their way through en route to WWE.

This interview is also an inside look at the politics and policies faced by two rebellious young wrestlers trying to make their mark in the business the love. They talk at great length about the challenges they’ve faced, obstacles they’ve had to overcome and give shocking never before heard insight into the inner-workings of WWE.

When was the last time, according to Shane McMahon, that he truly cared about a tag-team? And how does it feel to hear that knowing you’re currently one-half of the WWE Tag-Team Champions?! How hard is it for a free spirit to fit into the locker room? How deep are the political games? Who does favors for whom? And just what does someone have to do to get the push from the office? These are just some of the issues addressed fearlessly by London and Kendrick in what might be the most open shoot interview ever conducted by Highspots.

WL Cup – Date: 31st August 2019 – Venue: Kingsway Hall, Harwich

In a 1 night tournament Kobre, Corey McRae, James Castle, Rob Lias, Cara Noir, Dexter, Harry Many and Lord Gideon Grey battle it out to determine a brand new number 1 contender to The Bruce’s WL Championship.

Plus The Lads and the Anti-Fun Police face off to determine who becomes the Unified Tag Team Champions.