This Week’s Highspots Wrestling Network Additions Include Danhausen Interview and More

This week’s Highspots Wrestling Network additions have been revealed, including an interview with Danhausen, an ECW fan cam and more.

Ego’s Amigos: Danhausen

Welcome to Egon’s Amigos as fake wrestler Julian is joined by the very nice, very evil Danhausen.

Topics Include:

No Swearing

Egg Rounds

Punched in the Groin

Teeth

Toys

Very Famous

Cody Rhodes

Plus much more!

GirlFight Wrestling: Night Of The Living Girlfight

GirlFight Wrestling Presents “Night Of The Living Girl Fight”

Held Oct 17th 2020 in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Hawlee Cromwell VS Arie Alexander

Heather Wreckless VS Valentina Loca

Blair Onyx VS Pizza Cat Jr.

Charlie Kruel VS Mickie Knuckles

Broad Brawl Match

GirlFight Wrestling: Jawbreaker

GirlFightWrestling Presents “Jawbreaker”

Held September 26th, 2020 in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Bailey McRoberts VS Lillie Lockhart

MeganDiFrancisco VS Hannah Henderson

Hawlee Cromwell VS Seishin

Nikki Victory VS Big Mama

Salena Dean VS Charlie Kruel

Skye Blue VS Billie Starkz

Su Yung VS Mickie Knuckles

ECW Fancam: Birmingham 10-17-98

1. Tommy Rogers vs. Robert Gibson

2. FBI vs. Blue Meanie & Super Nova

3. Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Chris Chetti

4. Taz vs. Chris Candido

5. Rob Van Dam vs. One Man Gang

6. Dudleys vs. Balls Mahoney & Masato Tanaka

7. Sabu vs. Mikey Whipwreck

8. Shane Douglas vs. Lance Storm

9. Tommy Dreamer vs. Justin Credible

Wrestling Open Forum: 10.24.2020 –

Wrestling Open Forum: 10.24.20 – Old School vs New School

On this episode of the #WOFShow Patrick and Dutch compare the old school and new school mindsets on many wrestling topics. Enjoy!