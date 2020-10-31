wrestling / News
This Week’s Highspots Wrestling Network Additions Include Danhausen Interview and More
This week’s Highspots Wrestling Network additions have been revealed, including an interview with Danhausen, an ECW fan cam and more.
Ego’s Amigos: Danhausen
Welcome to Egon’s Amigos as fake wrestler Julian is joined by the very nice, very evil Danhausen.
Topics Include:
No Swearing
Egg Rounds
Punched in the Groin
Teeth
Toys
Very Famous
Cody Rhodes
Plus much more!
GirlFight Wrestling: Night Of The Living Girlfight
GirlFight Wrestling Presents “Night Of The Living Girl Fight”
Held Oct 17th 2020 in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Hawlee Cromwell VS Arie Alexander
Heather Wreckless VS Valentina Loca
Blair Onyx VS Pizza Cat Jr.
Charlie Kruel VS Mickie Knuckles
Broad Brawl Match
GirlFight Wrestling: Jawbreaker
GirlFightWrestling Presents “Jawbreaker”
Held September 26th, 2020 in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Bailey McRoberts VS Lillie Lockhart
MeganDiFrancisco VS Hannah Henderson
Hawlee Cromwell VS Seishin
Nikki Victory VS Big Mama
Salena Dean VS Charlie Kruel
Skye Blue VS Billie Starkz
Su Yung VS Mickie Knuckles
ECW Fancam: Birmingham 10-17-98
1. Tommy Rogers vs. Robert Gibson
2. FBI vs. Blue Meanie & Super Nova
3. Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Chris Chetti
4. Taz vs. Chris Candido
5. Rob Van Dam vs. One Man Gang
6. Dudleys vs. Balls Mahoney & Masato Tanaka
7. Sabu vs. Mikey Whipwreck
8. Shane Douglas vs. Lance Storm
9. Tommy Dreamer vs. Justin Credible
Wrestling Open Forum: 10.24.2020 –
Wrestling Open Forum: 10.24.20 – Old School vs New School
On this episode of the #WOFShow Patrick and Dutch compare the old school and new school mindsets on many wrestling topics. Enjoy!
