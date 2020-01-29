This Week’s Highspots Wrestling Network Additions Include Tessa Blanchard Shoot Interview

Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions, which include a shoot interview with Tessa Blanchard and more.

Bar Wrestling 52: Bar Wrestling vs Game Changer Wrestling – Jan. 23, 2020 – Baldwin Park, CA – American Legion Post #241

1. RockNES Monsters vs Eli Everyfly & Tony Deppen

2. Chris Bey vs Blake Christian

3. Rickey Shane Page vs Watts

4. Chris Dickinson & Effy vs Taya Valkyrie & Joey Ryan

5. Rust Taylor vs David Starr

6. Andy Brown, Heather Monroe, Dom Kubrick & Ray Rosas vs Nick Gage, Jimmy Llyod, Mance Warner & Gringo Loco

Ego’s Amigos: Tessa Blanchard

On this episode of Ego’s Amigos our host sits down with third generation wrestler, Tessa Blanchard. So sit back and learn how Tessa rose through the ranks to become “Undeniable”.

Topics Include:

Microwaved Cookies

Super Old School

Musicals

Family Tree

Intergender Wrestling

George South

Meatball

Sandman

Jake Manning’s Fireside Chat: Matt Sydal

The 4th edition of the Fireside Chat is brought to you again by Alpha Brain and also by TWA Airlines. To call this video a interview would be incorrect. This Fireside Chat is really more of a journey inward through the third eye into the mind of Matt Sydal. Jake & Matt get deep into the Hippie weeds on this one while still taking about pro wrestling at the same time. Only on the Fireside Chat will you hear about Ramdas, Astral Planes, Crucifix Pins and Shooting Star Presses. Just so you’re not lost going into this one here is a list of topics that will NOT be discussed.

• Bikram Chouhury

• St. Louis Rams

• Missouri State Athletic Commission

• CZW

• Noam Chomsky

• and SO MUCH MORE?

NEW: Over the Top (1/25/20)

Richard Holliday vs Christian Casanova

DL Hurst/MSP/Brett Ryan Gossselin vs Chris Battle/Inzanely Rude/Keith Youngblood

Sledge vs Wrecking Ball Legursky

Interview with Mr. Bob Backlund

Flip Gordon vs Brian Pillman Jr.

Jake Manning vs Duke of Danger

Guerillas of Destiny vs JT Dunn/Mike Verna

Marty Scrull vs Vincent

Darby Allin vs Dan Maff

30 Man Over the Top Rumble

Timeline of the WWE:1994 X-Pac

This Kid was ready to impress everyone on the biggest wrestling stage in the world, and also make some very powerful friends as well. It’s 1994, the business is preparing to rebound in a couple of years, and the guys are jockeying for position for that ride.

Sean Waltman will take you back to that year in another edition of the Timeline series. Bret and Lex are vying for footing at the top, while Nash, Shawn, and Razor are ready to get the world’s attention. This was such a critical time in the formation of the Kliq, and Waltman will show us how it happened.

Nash’s breakout…Shawn and Scott’s ladder match…Owen turns on Bret…Taker vs Taker…Make-a-Wish kids…Boris Malenko’s passing…Injuries…Backlund does the job…More…MORE!!!

YouShoot: Manny Fernandez

YOUSHOOT was created for those with something to say, and those who would say it fearlessly. YOUSHOOT was created for fans and talent alike, both of whom would fit that bill. And The Raging Bull Manny Fernandez has certainly fulfilled his end of that promise!

Manny has plenty to ask about…from the territories he traveled to the dozens of bar fights he seems to enjoy. From his lessons learned as a veteran, to his issues with a fair share of fellow workers, Manny opens up on everything you wanted to know. He makes no apologies for those comments and Lord, there are a fair number of names getting the “You Dick!”

Ask anything you want…just stay out of the bar when he comes in and GET THAT INVADER MASK OFF YOUR FACE!!!

…and get ready for a shoot…

a YOUSHOOT!

My Side of the Story: Magnum TA vs Nikita Koloff

The Best of Seven series re-examined like never before! Magnum TA and Nikita Koloff sit down and bare their souls separately, answering the exact same questions before being put back together to discuss the feud. From Crockett, to McMahon, to Dusty, to each other…these two warriors climb back into the virtual ring to relive a battle of international importance.

This is the definitive word on one of wrestling’s great feuds!

Timeline of WWE: 1997 Jim Cornette

Universally regarded as one of the greatest shoot interviews ever, Cornette leads us on another journey into 1997. RAW is going live every week. The Shawn and Bret situation is reaching its boiling point. Bad news from Pillman’s hotel. 1997 is the year that will set up the big boom period to follow, as Austin, The Rock, and Undertaker were getting set to ignite the business.

And our guest for this tour is none other than the most outspoken shoot DVD guest ever, Jim Cornette. Jim was working WWE creative in ’97 so you have unprecedented access to every meeting, locker room fight, and TV taping there was. And Cornette brings his WWE agent journal along just to make sure he gets every detail right!!!

Shawn and Bret…the Sable mess…the birth of Austin…Russo’s role is solidified…Kevin Dunn cries…Vader’s nose…inside the writing meeting…Montreal in November…Effects of the curtain call…One night in ECW…Chyna…Pillman dies…more…MORE…MORE!!!

RCW – River City Wrestling Young Guns 1 – From September 7, 2019 at Hybrid School of Wrestling

Prince Mahalli vs. “Retro” Randy Price

Royal Taxation (Branden Vice & Richie Garcia) vs. David Kidd & Dyl Dempsey

Mysterious Q vs. Fuego Del Sol

Hyan vs. Christi Jaynes

Alberto Del Frito vs. 1/2 of the RCW Tag Team Champions, Paul Titan

RCW – River City Wrestling Young Guns 2 – From Oct. 19, 2019 at Hybrid School of Wrestling

David Kidd vs. Alberto Del Frito

Cam Cole vs. Steve O’Reno

RCW International Champion Luigi Primo vs. “Adorable” Anthony Andrews

Christi Jaynes vs. Jenna Lynn

Will Allday vs. Mysterious Q

Gino Medina vs. “Retro” Randy Price

RCW – River City Wrestling Young Guns 3 – From Nov. 17, 2019 at Hybrid School of Wrestling, RCW –

David Kidd vs. Cam Cole

RCW Tag Team Champions The Pillars of Destiny (Paul Titan & Hunter Grey) vs. Royal Taxation (Branden Vice & Richie Garcia)

Triple Threat Match: RCW International Champion Luigi Primo vs. Alberto Del Frito vs. “Adorable” Anthony Andrews w/ “Boom Boom” Brandon Oliver

Fatal Four-Way for the vacant RCW Phoenix Championship: Rok-C vs. Christi Jaynes vs. Hyan vs. Jenna Lynn

“Retro” Randy Price vs. Mysterious Q

Gino Medina vs. Fuego Del Sol

RJ City Makes Coffee…Danhausen

RJ City Makes Coffee in his Underwear with Danhausen. No Swearing.