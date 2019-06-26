This Week’s Highspots Wrestling Network Additions Include Two Jon Moxley Matches

Highspots Wrestling Additions has revealed this week’s additions to the services, which include Jon Moxley’s matches for Northeast Wrestling.

BESTIES: Rickey Shane Page

It’s time to get cozy with the Besties in the World and the man who has nature’s lube Rickey Shane Page on the latest episode of Besties. Sit back and get weird with the boys as they discuss the important things in life.

Topics Include:

Walmart White Trash

Mummified D**ks

2 P** Holes

Numbers

Nature’s Lube or Scented Lotion

Wrestling

Blocking the Family

Plus much more!!!!

NEW: Brass City Brawl 2019 – Waterbury, CT – 6/14/19

Hale Collins vs. Chris Battle

Inzanely Rude vs. The Amazing Graysons vs. Private Party

The Trust Fund vs. The Perfect Gamble

Brian Anthony vs. Keith Youngblood

Joey Janela vs. Brad Hollister

Penelope Ford vs. Alisha Edwards

NEW Heavyweight Title: JT Dunn (c) vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky

Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

NEW: Slam Fest 2019 Six Flags Jackson, NJ 6/15/19

Battle Royal

The Private Party vs. The Amazing Graysons vs. InZanely Rude

Wrecking Ball Legursky vs. Brad Hollister vs. Mike Verna

Karissa Rivera vs. Tasha Steelz

NEW Heavyweight Title Match: Darby Allin vs. JT Dunn (c)

Caz XL (w/Nzo) vs. Thrill Ride

Jon Moxley vs. Caz XL (w/Nzo)

Bar Wrestling 37 Sashay Away – June 12, 2019 – Bootleg Theater – Los Angeles, CA

First 3 matches have no commentary. Floor Camera only due to technical difficulties.

1. RockNES Monsters vs Andy Brown & Brandon Cutler

2. Watts vs Luchasaurus

3. Doomfly vs Phoenix Star & Zokre

4. Tyler Bateman vs Scorpio Sky

5. Sea Stars vs PPRay

6. Joey Ryan, Sonny Kiss, & Taya Valkyrie vs Dom Kubrick, Heather Monroe & Jake Atlas

PWX We Deserve It – Saturday, June 22, 2019 – American Legion Post 76 | Albemarle, NC

Logan Creed vs Zach Cooper

Handicap Match: G.R.I.T. vs Harlem Bravado

Sir Rios Badu vs Serpentico

Lethal Enforcers vs Drew Adler & Billy Gunn

Revolt! vs John Skyler & Ethan Case

Savannah Evans vs Aerial Monroe

PWX World Heavyweight Championship Match: Elijah Evans vs Slim J©

QOC 32: Royal Bloo – QOC Arena on May 18th, 2019.

Madi Maxx VS Faye Jackson

Savannah Evans VS Raegan Fire

Tasha Steelz VS Ruthless Lala

Harlow O’hara VS Samantha Heights

Gabbie Gilbert VS Veda Scott VS Thunderkitty

Terra Calaway VS Kimber Lee

QOC Championship: Diamante (c) VS Shazza McKenzie

DEMAND LUCHA presents… FIGHTING FILTHY – May 23rd, 2019 @ Lee’s Palace, Toronto, Canada

-Hype Up Show- Vaughn Vertigo’s VISION QUEST

1. Royal Canadian Tag Team Championships: Space Pirates (Shane Sabre & Space Monkey) vs Special K (Azriel & Deranged)

2. Interspecies Battle: The Mighty Seraphis vs Eli Everfly

3. Openweight Championship Triple Threat: The Whisper vs Captain Nick Ando vs Freddie Mercurio(c)

4. Premier Championship Gauntlet Match: Carter Mason (c) vs Terrell K Knight, Jessie Mack & Lionel Knight –Final Fall is Last Man Standing–

5. Ladies of Lucha: Solo Darling vs “Wild Child” Jody Threat

6. Main Event – MMA vs Lucha Libre: Ophidian the Ouroboros vs “Filthy” Tom Lawler

WTF Path to Gold

WTF Championship Match: Calvin Tankman vs Shane Mercer (w/Jason Saint

WTF Tag Team Title Tournament Final Match: The Zubaz Express (Johnathan Wolf & Shawn Kemp) vs The Dirty (Austin Manix & Jake Something [Replacement for Brandon Edwards])

Adam Slade (w/Jason Saint) vs. Brayden Lee

Dru Skillz vs Freddie Hudson (w/Queen Aminata)

Paragon vs Miles Morales

Akira vs Jake Carter

Jock Samson vs Levi Everett

Seishin vs Queen Aminata