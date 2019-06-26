wrestling / News
This Week’s Highspots Wrestling Network Additions Include Two Jon Moxley Matches
Highspots Wrestling Additions has revealed this week’s additions to the services, which include Jon Moxley’s matches for Northeast Wrestling.
BESTIES: Rickey Shane Page
It’s time to get cozy with the Besties in the World and the man who has nature’s lube Rickey Shane Page on the latest episode of Besties. Sit back and get weird with the boys as they discuss the important things in life.
Topics Include:
Walmart White Trash
Mummified D**ks
2 P** Holes
Numbers
Nature’s Lube or Scented Lotion
Wrestling
Blocking the Family
Plus much more!!!!
NEW: Brass City Brawl 2019 – Waterbury, CT – 6/14/19
Hale Collins vs. Chris Battle
Inzanely Rude vs. The Amazing Graysons vs. Private Party
The Trust Fund vs. The Perfect Gamble
Brian Anthony vs. Keith Youngblood
Joey Janela vs. Brad Hollister
Penelope Ford vs. Alisha Edwards
NEW Heavyweight Title: JT Dunn (c) vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky
Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin
NEW: Slam Fest 2019 Six Flags Jackson, NJ 6/15/19
Battle Royal
The Private Party vs. The Amazing Graysons vs. InZanely Rude
Wrecking Ball Legursky vs. Brad Hollister vs. Mike Verna
Karissa Rivera vs. Tasha Steelz
NEW Heavyweight Title Match: Darby Allin vs. JT Dunn (c)
Caz XL (w/Nzo) vs. Thrill Ride
Jon Moxley vs. Caz XL (w/Nzo)
Bar Wrestling 37 Sashay Away – June 12, 2019 – Bootleg Theater – Los Angeles, CA
First 3 matches have no commentary. Floor Camera only due to technical difficulties.
1. RockNES Monsters vs Andy Brown & Brandon Cutler
2. Watts vs Luchasaurus
3. Doomfly vs Phoenix Star & Zokre
4. Tyler Bateman vs Scorpio Sky
5. Sea Stars vs PPRay
6. Joey Ryan, Sonny Kiss, & Taya Valkyrie vs Dom Kubrick, Heather Monroe & Jake Atlas
PWX We Deserve It – Saturday, June 22, 2019 – American Legion Post 76 | Albemarle, NC
Logan Creed vs Zach Cooper
Handicap Match: G.R.I.T. vs Harlem Bravado
Sir Rios Badu vs Serpentico
Lethal Enforcers vs Drew Adler & Billy Gunn
Revolt! vs John Skyler & Ethan Case
Savannah Evans vs Aerial Monroe
PWX World Heavyweight Championship Match: Elijah Evans vs Slim J©
QOC 32: Royal Bloo – QOC Arena on May 18th, 2019.
Madi Maxx VS Faye Jackson
Savannah Evans VS Raegan Fire
Tasha Steelz VS Ruthless Lala
Harlow O’hara VS Samantha Heights
Gabbie Gilbert VS Veda Scott VS Thunderkitty
Terra Calaway VS Kimber Lee
QOC Championship: Diamante (c) VS Shazza McKenzie
DEMAND LUCHA presents… FIGHTING FILTHY – May 23rd, 2019 @ Lee’s Palace, Toronto, Canada
-Hype Up Show- Vaughn Vertigo’s VISION QUEST
1. Royal Canadian Tag Team Championships: Space Pirates (Shane Sabre & Space Monkey) vs Special K (Azriel & Deranged)
2. Interspecies Battle: The Mighty Seraphis vs Eli Everfly
3. Openweight Championship Triple Threat: The Whisper vs Captain Nick Ando vs Freddie Mercurio(c)
4. Premier Championship Gauntlet Match: Carter Mason (c) vs Terrell K Knight, Jessie Mack & Lionel Knight –Final Fall is Last Man Standing–
5. Ladies of Lucha: Solo Darling vs “Wild Child” Jody Threat
6. Main Event – MMA vs Lucha Libre: Ophidian the Ouroboros vs “Filthy” Tom Lawler
WTF Path to Gold
WTF Championship Match: Calvin Tankman vs Shane Mercer (w/Jason Saint
WTF Tag Team Title Tournament Final Match: The Zubaz Express (Johnathan Wolf & Shawn Kemp) vs The Dirty (Austin Manix & Jake Something [Replacement for Brandon Edwards])
Adam Slade (w/Jason Saint) vs. Brayden Lee
Dru Skillz vs Freddie Hudson (w/Queen Aminata)
Paragon vs Miles Morales
Akira vs Jake Carter
Jock Samson vs Levi Everett
Seishin vs Queen Aminata
