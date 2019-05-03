This Week’s Highspots Wrestling Network Additions Include Two PWG Shows And More

Highspots Wrestling Network has announced this week’s additions to the service, which include two shows from Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) and more.

Hitting the Highspots The Rascalz

On this episode of Hitting the Highspots the wrestling wonder known as Rob NAylor sits down with two thirds of the Rascalz, Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier.

The Rascalz are one of the fastest rising professional wrestling acts in the entire world. Putting on epic matches everywhere they go. Our host dives deep into their career and talking all things past, present, and future. Who are some of their biggest influences? What are some of their dream matches? Find out on this wild episode of Hitting the Highspots!

Relfections: Raven

Qoute the Raven, Nevermore! Check out this full length shoot interview with Raven.

Metal Injection Wrestlecon Special

Metal Injection invades Wrestlecon 2019 in NYC as Robert Pasbani brings his gargantuan self to the con to investigate the connection between rock and roll and wrestling.

Featuring interviews with Mick Foley, Road Warrior Animal, RVD, Frankie Kazarian, Vampiro, The Beautiful People, Rock and Roll Express, Chris Dickinson, & Joey Janela. Special thanks to Robert, his crew, Metal Injection, Squared Circle Pit, and Wrestlecon for making this happen!

PCW ULTRA | WRESTLE SUMMIT | 3.29.19

ULTRALIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP #1 CONTENDERSHIP: Adam Brooks (MCW) vs. Trey Miguel (IMPACT)

REVOLVER OPEN INVITE SCRAMBLE CHAMPIONSHIP: Caleb Konley (c) (WRESTLING REVOLVER) vs. Randy Myers (DEFY) vs. Kikutaro (IND) vs. Douglas James (PCW ULTRA) vs. Happy Man (IND)

PCW Ultrawoman Champion Tessa Blanchard and Daga (PCW ULTRA) vs. Taya and Johnny Impact (IMPACT): Brian Cage (IMPACT) vs. Sami Callihan (WRESTLING REVOLVER)

PCW ULTRALIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP: Jake Atlas (c) (PCW ULTRA) vs. Dezmond Xavier (IMPACT)

WINNER TAKE ALL – PCW ULTRA AND DEFY TAG TEAM TITLES AT STAKE: WARBEAST (PCW ULTRA) vs. The One Percent (DEFY) vs. SENT2SLAUGHTER (IND)

DEFY WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: Artemis Spencer (c) (DEFY) vs. Zachary Wentz (IMPACT)

PCW ULTRA CHAMPIONSHIP: Shane Strickland (c) (PCW ULTRA) vs. Mil Muertes (IND)

AML Wrestling presents Three The Hard Way – April 28, 2019 – Lexington, NC

1. AML Heavyweight Champion George South vs CW Anderson

2. Chad Skywalker vs Mallaki Matthews

3. JB Cole vs Victor Andrews

4. Mike Marshall vs Axton Ray

5. AML World Tag Team Champions the Dawson Brothers vs the Geordie Bulldogs

6. AML Prestige Champion Billy Brash vs Scorpio Sky vs Chip Day

7. SoCal Uncensored vs the GymNasty Boys

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presents “All Star Weekend 14 Night 1” held April 20, 2018 in Reseda, CA

Rey Horus vs. Trevor Lee

Bandido vs. Taiji Ishimori

Violence Unlimited (Tyler Bateman & Brody King) vs. Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher & WALTER)

Three-Way Match: Robbie Eagles vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Flash Morgan Webster

“Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs. Jonah Rock

Non-Title Singles Match: Keith Lee (Challenger) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Three-way Match: Chosen Bros (Jeff Cobb & Matthew Riddle – Champions) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson – Challengers) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier – Challengers)

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presents “All Star Weekend 14 Night 2” held April 21, 2018 in Reseda, CA

Trevor Lee vs. Flash Morgan Webster

Robbie Eagles vs. “Bad Boy” Joey Janela

Sammy Guevara vs. Taiji Ishimori

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match: The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier – Champions) vs. Violence Unlimited (Tyler Bateman & Brody King – Challengers)

Bandido vs. Rey Horus

Matthew Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Three-way Match: Keith Lee (Champion) vs. Jonah Rock (Challenger) vs. WALTER (Challenger)

Bar Wrestling 34 Bonesaws Ready – American Legion Post – Baldwin Park, California

1. Jungle Boy vs Andy Brown

2. PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) vs Mick Moretti & Tyler Bateman

3. Moose vs Luchasaurus

4. Brian Cage vs Daga

5. Heather Monroe, Jordynne Grace & Tessa Blanchard vs The RockNES Monsters & Eric Watts

6. Joey Ryan vs Jake Atlas

PWX Heroes/Villains – Gastonia National Guard Armory | Gastonia, NC – April 20, 2019

Corey Hollis vs Serpentico

PWX Tag Team Championship Match: REVOLT! vs Best Friends

Savannah Evans vs Diamante

Alexander James vs Harlem Bravado

PWX iTV Championship Match: Darius Lockhart vs Saieve Al Sabah

Monster Squad vs Drew Adler & Stuart Snodgrass

The Syndicate vs John Skyler, Ethan Case, & Slim J