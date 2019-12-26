This Week’s Highspots Wrestling Network Additions Includes Iron Sheik Roast

Here are the latest additions to the Highspots Wrestling Network, which includes the ring roast of The Iron Sheik.

Bar Wrestling 49 Invasion of the Secret Santas

December 4, 2019

Bootleg Theater

Los Angeles, CA

1. Ryan Taylor vs Lucas Riley

2. The Leftovers (Andy Brown & Ray Rosas) vs Watts & Yuma

3. Taya Valkyrie vs Miranda Alize

4. Joey Ryan, Laura James & Heather Monroe vs Anthony Greene, Angel Sinclair & Ava Everett

5. Brian Cage vs Chris Bey

6. Los Luchas vs Jake Atlas & Dom Kubrick

NGW: Five

NGW celebrates 5 years of awesome professional wrestling!

The Besties VS The Tate Twins

Luscious Lawrence VS ….

Menace VS AJ Gray

Shane Andrews VS Blake Christian VS Tre Lamar

Kenji Brea VS Su Yung

Facade & Jason Kincaid VS Mike Cobb & Kaden Sade

Matt Cross VS Matt Sydal

NGW Championship

Shawn Hoodrich (c) VS Rich Swann

Jake Manning’s FireSide Chat: Shane Douglas

The 3rd edition of the Fireside Chat is brought to you by Masterclass Web Series, Waffle House & Wrestlers vs. Zombies. In this interview Shane & Jake have a in-depth conversation about cutting not just a good promo but a great promo as a fully formed heel character. Also, If you needed anymore proof that Jake Manning is a poor man’s version of Joe Rogan then the conversation he has about politics with former civics teacher, Shane Douglas will push that idea over a cliff. These men do talk about The Federalist Papers but here is a list of topics that they will NOT talk about.

ECW Guilty as Charged 2001

Art Rooney

1968 US Presidential Election

Night of the Living Dead

and SO MUCH MORE

Grab a log and throw it on the fire and enjoy the Fireside Chat with Shane Douglas

Ring Roast: Iron Sheik

Stars from the world of comedy and wrestling take the stage and roast Sheiky-baby! It a no holds barred, uncensored night of hilarious and continuous routines.

Back To The Territories: Florida

When Eddie Graham took control of pro wrestling in the state of Florida from Cowboy Luttrel, one of the most significant developments in wrestling history was being put in place. Graham would go on to make Florida a premiere breeding ground for talent and future bookers alike. His mastery and genius are universally recognized.

Join Jim Cornette and Kevin Sullivan, a product of Eddie Graham’s genius and a booker that learned at his feet. Kevin worked Florida as a top heel and then as a booker. But more importantly to this discussion, Kevin was close to Eddie the man. Eddie confided in Kevin, sometimes before even his own son Mike, placing a strain on Kevin and Mike’s friendship.

We will take you back into the glory days of Florida, from the birth of The “American Dream,” to the Jack Brisco/Dory Funk Jr feud. This is your ticket inside Eddie Graham’s legendary territory during its fiery NWA reign. Hop in with Corny and Kevin and head Back to the Territories!

Supercard: Honky Tonk Man

After a remarkable run of 454 days as a heel champion, The Honky Tonk Man would help usher in a new era of champion in WWE history by losing to The Ultimate Warrior. The match was 27-seconds. But Lord, the road to that decision was no-where near as short. Political wranglings with McMahon and Savage would cause this swift end to a historic reign.

Timeline of WWE: 1992 Bret Hart

Rey Mysterio: Undeniable

Rey Mysterio is without a doubt the greatest high flyer in wrestling history. Join us as Highspots Wrestling Network takes you on a look back at Rey Mysterio’s illustrious career. From his humble beginnings in Mexico, ECW, WCW, WWE, and his amazing run on the indies. Rey Mysterio should have never made it in the world of professional wrestling but the masked man from the “619” would not be denied in his pursuit of wrestling glory.

TRT: 1 hour 8 minutes

Bonus Matches

IWA-MS

Rey Mysterio Jr. vs Eddie Guerrero vs CM Punk

Northeast Wrestling

Rey Mysterio Jr. vs Caleb Konley