This Week’s Highspots Wrestling Network Additions: PWX, Savoldi Library, More

The Highspots Wrestling Network has announced this week’s additions to the streaming service including the Savoldi Library and more.

Savoldi Wrestling Library Presents Down and Dirty (presented by Bill Apter)

Open – :30

Kevin Von Erich -vs- Tarra Bulba -8:56 (Johnny K 9)

SoulTaker -vs- Brian Lee. -10:27

Vignette. Steve Austin. 1:00

Killer Tim Brooks – vs – Steve Simpson -7:05

Vignette. Cactus Jack. 1:30

Sweet Georgia Brown -vs- Dirty White Girl-4:14

One Man Gang -vs- Ray Evens -6:06

Vignette. Booker T. 1:31

The Nasty Boys -vs- Jerry Price & Gene Ligon. -5:55

Dick Murdock. -vs- Terry Funk. -8:22

IWE BattleZone Quarantine! March 9th 2021

Live from the Artesia Center in Houghton Lake Michigan (broadcasting in HD!)! Once again, the warriors of IWE clashed in front of… NOBODY due to Covid 19! In this episode, you will see…

The Cream Street Mafia Tag Team Title celebration featuring XOX!

“Creature Feature” John Campbell vs Rocky Shocker!

Victor Cross vs Chris Payne!

Bill Blackwell vs “Old School Ric Caurdiea!

Backwoods Bam vs “Evil Daddy” Jacob Brawn!

Jeremiah J. Hughes defends the IWE Heavyweight Championship against “Dire Wolf” Corey Kerr!

Plus all of the action, excitement, and drama you’ve come to expect from Imperial Wrestling Entertainment! Hosted by Aksel Geer and Zachary Schivone!

This show is dedicated to the memory of “Pure Fury” Jeff Clouse, Jason “Dudley Dawson” Lock and Ethan Wudyka.

PWX Dawn of a New Day 2021 – Saturday, February 20, 2021 | Rock Hill, SC

Mason Myles vs Fluffman

PWX iTV Championship Match: Cam Carter© w/ JP Lehman vs Savannah Evans

Ethan Case vs Chip Day

PURE Championship Match: Suge D© vs TGA Moss

REVOLT! vs The Influencers

JD Drake vs Lucky Ali

Drew Adler vs Davey Boy Smith Jr

X16 Winners Battle – 2020 X16 Winner: Harlem Bravado vs 2021 X16 Winner: T.J. Boss

NEW: Studio Wars – Episode 9

1) Dustin “Flash” Waller vs Kylon King

2) Vita Von Starr vs Little Mean Kathleen

3) Mosphit vs Chris Battle

4) Club Cam vs Thrillride

5) NEW Tag Team Title Match

Channing Thomas/JP Grayson vs Inzanely Rude