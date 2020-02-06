This Week’s Highspots Wrestling Network Updates: Mance Warner With The Revolt and More

Highspots Wrestling Network has announced this week’s updates, which includes Mance Warner’s “Red Light On”, featuring The Revolt.

Red Light On: The Revolt & Timmy Lou Retton

Ol’ Mance is back for another rousing edition of Red Light On, Baby.

The Light Beers and Claws are flowing (Water for Timmy) and the boys spend a lovely evening in a hotel room together.

Bonus Match:

Revolt VS X-Pac, Shane Helms, & Jushin Thunder Liger

Sorry You’re Watching This…Caveman Ugg & Mick Moretti

Sorry! Yeah Dan is back with another episode. Dan is joined as always by Mick Moretti and Caveman Ugg. If you watch this we apologize. All we can say is Sorry. We hope you enjoy.

Topics Include:

Wrestling Hurts

Foreskin

Getting Naked

No A**

New York

Meat Scarfs

Plus much more!!!!

PWX: X16 Tournament Night 1 – Gastonia, North Carolina, January 18-19th.

First Round Match: Mason Myles vs T.J. Boss

First Round Match: Ren Narita vs Jake Manning

First Round Match: Corey Hollis vs Logan Creed

First Round Match: John Skyler vs Karl Fredericks

First Round Match: Lucky Ali vs Saieve Al Sabah

First Round Match: Harlem Bravado vs Nathan Cruz

First Round Match: Savannah Evans vs Ethan Case

First Round Match: Matt Sydal vs Cam Carter

PWX Tag Team Championship Match: REVOLT! vs ALL-Stars

PWX: X16 Tournament Night 2

Featuring the Quarterfinals, Semis, & Final of the X16 tournament.

Plus non tournament action.

AML: 5th Anniversary Celebratio – Winston-Salem, NC.

Coffee Cup & Checkered Flag on a Pole Match

JB Cole VS Chance Rizer

Chip Day Vs Blanco Loco

Arik Royal VS Billy Brash

Prestige Championship: Colby Corino (C) VS Fallah Bahh

Ladies Night Out Championship: Ivelisse (C) VS Dream Girl Ellie

Steel Cage Warfare Match: George South & The Industry VS CW Anderson & The Gymnasty Boys.

ESW Shipwrecked on grANDO Island (01/25/2020) – January 25, 2020

1. Brandon Thurston vs. Kevin Blackwood

2. Matt Rattcliff & Jeremiah Richter vs. Vince Valor & James Sayga

3. Atticus Cogar vs. Space Monkey

4. ESW Interstate Title: Roscoe vs. Frankie Feathers (c)

5. Ethan Page vs. Bill Collier

6. Jerk Cockins vs. Cloudy vs. Dakoda Orion

7. ESW Tag Team Title: Anthony Gaines & Kevin Bennett vs Hand Crafted (Gregory Iron & RJ City) (c)

8. Nick Ando vs. Danhausen

9. ESW Heavyweight Title: Sean Carr vs. Daniel Garcia (c)

Championship Wrestling “Havoc in the Hollar” – Dec. 7 , 2019 – Elementary School – St. Charles, VA

-The Hoggs vs. Krunch and Skullet (joined in progress)

-The Sexy Kevina vs. The Mauler

-Misty James vs. Steve O.

-Shawn Cruz vs. Wayne Adkins

-Beau James and Denny Cooley vs. Frank Parker and The Mega Destroyer

RJ City Makes Coffee…Eddie Kingston

RJ City Makes Coffee…Danhausen (again)