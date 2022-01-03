wrestling / News
This Week’s Impact Lineup on AXS TV: Slammiversary 2009, More
January 3, 2022 | Posted by
The lineup is set for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling programming block on AXS TV. AXS TV’s schedule lists the following for their traditional Impact block on Thursday (all times ET):
* 3 PM: Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2009
* 7 PM: Before the Impact
* 8 PM: Impact Wrestling
* 10 PM: Impact in 60: The Best of Deonna Purrazzo.
* 11 PM: Impact Wrestling (replay)
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Steve Austin Expressing His Frustrations To Vince McMahon In 1996, Creation Of ‘Stone Cold’ Character
- Backstage Update on Last Week’s WWE Raw Being Shorthanded, Using ‘Skeleton Crew’
- Ric Flair Takes Exception to Editorial Naming Chris Jericho as the ‘GOAT of Pro Wrestling’
- Scarlett Bordeaux Puts Temporary Stop on Custom Requests for OnlyFans Due to Massive Outpouring