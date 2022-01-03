This Week’s Impact Lineup on AXS TV: Slammiversary 2009, More

The lineup is set for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling programming block on AXS TV. AXS TV’s schedule lists the following for their traditional Impact block on Thursday (all times ET):

* 3 PM: Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2009

* 7 PM: Before the Impact

* 8 PM: Impact Wrestling

* 10 PM: Impact in 60: The Best of Deonna Purrazzo.

* 11 PM: Impact Wrestling (replay)