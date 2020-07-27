wrestling / News
This Week’s Impact Wrestling Cold Open Online
July 27, 2020 | Posted by
The cold open of this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling is online. You can see the video below, which recaps EC3’s attack on Moose last week, Trey getting an Impact World Championship match for this week’s episode and more:
