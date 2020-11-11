This Week’s Lineups For NXT and AEW Dynamite

Both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT have new episodes tonight, with the former being the first after Saturday’s Full Gear PPV and the latter building to the next Takeover. NXT will include:

* Toni Storm vs. Candice LeRae

* Xia Li vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano (c) vs. TBD

* NXT Tag Team Championship: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch (c) vs. Breezango

Dynamite will feature:

* Cody Rhodes to speak

* The Young Bucks to appear

* MJF and Warlow are inducted into the Inner Circle

* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

* Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix

* Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears

* Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

* Bunkhouse Match: The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Natural Nightmares