This Week’s MLW Anthology Featuring The Lucha Bros Is Online

This week’s episode of MLW Anthology is now online, focusing on The Lucha Bros, Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix, from their time with the promotion.

Matches:

•Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix

•World Tag Team Title Fight: Lucha Bros vs. The Dirty Blondes vs. Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta

This week MLW Anthology chronicles the spectacular luchador siblings Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix, collectively known as the Lucha Bros.

Beginning with their classic 1-on-1 clash from the first-ever episode of MLW Fusion, this edition of Anthology chronicles the success of the former World Tag Team Champions from their debut in the league to their pursuit of the World Tag Team Championship in two high stakes, high octane bouts.

Whether it was in singles competition or as a unit, the Lucha Bros showed Cero Miedo everytime they were in a Major League Wrestling ring.