This Week’s MLW Fusion: ALPHA Is Online

October 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Fusion: ALPHA 10-20-21

MLW Fusion: ALPHA features a Caribbean Championship match and more, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following matches:

* Caribbean Championship: Richard Holliday vs. King Muertes
* Opera Cup Opening Round: Matt Cross vs. Calvin Tankman
•Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

