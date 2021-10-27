wrestling / News

This Week’s MLW Fusion: ALPHA Is Online

October 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Fusion Alpha

MLW Fusion: ALPHA features opening round matches in the 2021 Opera Cup and more, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following matches:

* Opera Cup Opening Round: TJP vs. Alex Shelley
* Opera Cup Opening Round: Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty
* Calvin Tankman vs. TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW Fusion Alpha, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading