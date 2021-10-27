wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW Fusion: ALPHA Is Online
October 27, 2021 | Posted by
MLW Fusion: ALPHA features opening round matches in the 2021 Opera Cup and more, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following matches:
* Opera Cup Opening Round: TJP vs. Alex Shelley
* Opera Cup Opening Round: Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty
* Calvin Tankman vs. TBA
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Producers for WWE SmackDown Premiere, Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair Segment
- Eric Bischoff On Biggest Misconception Of Why WCW Failed, AEW vs. WWE Television Presentation
- Note On Backstage Reaction To WWE Splitting Up Tag Teams In WWE Draft
- Backstage Rumor on Why MSK Is Getting Booed in WWE NXT