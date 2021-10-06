wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA Is Online
October 6, 2021 | Posted by
MLW Fusion ALPHA enters its third week tonight, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Matt Cross
* 5150 vs. Injustice
* Willow Nightingale vs. Ashley Vox
