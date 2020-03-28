wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW Fusion Is Now Online
March 28, 2020 | Posted by
MLW has released this week’s episode of Fusion online, featuring the following matches:
* The King of Knockouts: King Mo cornered by Dan Lambert vs. Low Ki cornered by Ross Von Erich
* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jordan Oliver
* MLW National Openweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone vs. T-Hawk
You can find our official review here.
More Trending Stories
- Brodie Lee Says Vince McMahon Only Saw Him As a Hillbilly Character, Describes Meeting in Vince’s Office, Reveals Ideas He Pitched to WWE
- Jim Ross Discusses Dealing With the Ultimate Warrior, Says Warrior Wasn’t a Good Person & Didn’t Respect The Business
- UPDATED: Spoiler Change to WrestleMania Match After Current Champion Is Pulled
- Another Champion Out Of Wrestlemania 36, Replacement Named (SPOILERS)