This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online
February 17, 2022 | Posted by
MLW: Fusion features a ladder match for the MLW Tag Team Titles, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and features the following lineup:
* Ladder Match for the World Tag Team Championship: 5150 vs. Los Parks
* Davey Richards vs. ACH
* Saito Bros vs. Gnarls Garvin and Budd Heavy
