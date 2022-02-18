wrestling / News

This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

February 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion Image Credit: MLW

MLW: Fusion features a ladder match for the MLW Tag Team Titles, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and features the following lineup:

* Ladder Match for the World Tag Team Championship: 5150 vs. Los Parks
* Davey Richards vs. ACH
* Saito Bros vs. Gnarls Garvin and Budd Heavy

