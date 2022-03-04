wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online
Two championships are on the line on this week’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is now online. You can see the livestream below of the
* World Middleweight Championship Match: Tajiri vs. Myron Reed vs. Matt Cross vs. ???
* National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman
* KC Navarro vs. Ho Ho Lun
“Four of the league’s finest clash for World Middleweight Championship gold! After successfully defending the belt in All Japan, “The Japanese Buzzsaw” Tajiri returns to put the World Middleweight Championship on the line against 2-time champ “The Young GOAT” Myron Reed, veteran technician Matt Cross and Cesar’s mystery middleweight!
Which of these four incredible athletes will leave Dallas with the gold around their waist? Tune in and find out!
Will Davey Richards make it to SuperFight? Just seven days prior, MLW’s clout couple, Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout attempt to put Davey’s World Championship bout with Alex Hammerstone in serious jeopardy!
The bad blood boils over as Calvin Tankman finally gets his shot at Alex Kane for the National Openweight Championship! Can The Heavyweight Hustle finally put some respect on his name and win his first title after months of torment at the hands of The Bomaye Fight Club?
5150 calls out some of wrestling’s most famous families?
KC Navarro makes his return to competition as he goes toe to toe with Dragon Gate’s Ho Ho Lun!”