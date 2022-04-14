This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

MLW: Fusion features a National Openweight Championship match and more this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane (champion) vs. ACH vs. Myron Reed vs. Puma King

* Shazza McKenzie vs. Holidead

* TJP vs. Matt Cross