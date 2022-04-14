wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online
April 14, 2022 | Posted by
MLW: Fusion features a National Openweight Championship match and more this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and has the following lineup:
* National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane (champion) vs. ACH vs. Myron Reed vs. Puma King
* Shazza McKenzie vs. Holidead
* TJP vs. Matt Cross
