wrestling / News

This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

May 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion Image Credit: MLW

MLW: Fusion features a World Middleweight Championship match and more this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* World Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed (champion) vs. Mystery Opponent
* Richard Holliday vs. Davey Richards
* Hustle & Power vs. Budd Heavy and Red Pickins

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW: Fusion, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading