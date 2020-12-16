wrestling / News

This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

December 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion LA Park Jr. vs. Bu Ku Dao

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can see the episode below, which has the following bouts set:

Opera Cup Semifinal Match: Tom Lawlor vs. ACH
• Bu Ku Dao vs. LA Park Jr.
• Alexander Hammerstone in action
• Mads Krügger vs. Budd Heavy and Daniel Starling

