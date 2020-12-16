wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online
December 16, 2020 | Posted by
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can see the episode below, which has the following bouts set:
• Opera Cup Semifinal Match: Tom Lawlor vs. ACH
• Bu Ku Dao vs. LA Park Jr.
• Alexander Hammerstone in action
• Mads Krügger vs. Budd Heavy and Daniel Starling
More Trending Stories
- Elias On Why He Was Offended By WWE Legends Taking WrestleMania Spots, Working With The Undertaker At MSG
- Deonna Purrazzo On Potential Matches With Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida, Her Iron Man Match With Jordynne Grace
- WWE Reportedly Asks Writers to Name Underused Talents That Can Shine
- Backstage Details On AJ Styles’ Reaction To Hornswoggle Character In Impact Wrestling