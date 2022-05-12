wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online
May 12, 2022 | Posted by
Jacob Fatu vs. Bestia 666 do battle in an Apocalypto Match on this week’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and has the following lineup:
* Apocalypto Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Bestia 666
* Caribbean Championship Cyclone Match: King Muertes vs. Octagon Jr vs. El Dragon vs. Hijo de LA Park
* Holidead vs. Chik Tormenta
More Trending Stories
- Tammy Sytch Lashes Out At Bill DeMott For Calling For Her Removal From WWE Hall of Fame
- Ric Flair On His Chi-Town Rumble Match With Ricky Steamboat, Where Steamboat Ranks Among All-Time Greats
- Tony Khan Confirms Creation of AEW Trios Tag Titles, Bret Hart Not Returning
- Dustin Rhodes on Being Happy for Cody Chasing His Dream in WWE, Says They Will Never Wrestle Each Other Again