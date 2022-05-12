This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

Jacob Fatu vs. Bestia 666 do battle in an Apocalypto Match on this week’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* Apocalypto Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Bestia 666

* Caribbean Championship Cyclone Match: King Muertes vs. Octagon Jr vs. El Dragon vs. Hijo de LA Park

* Holidead vs. Chik Tormenta