This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

A Bunkhouse Brawl is set for this week’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* Bunkhouse Brawl: The Von Erichs vs. 5150

* World Tag Team Championship Match: Hustle & Power vs. The Bomaye Fight Club

* nZo vs. TBA