wrestling / News

This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

May 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Fusion 5-19-22 Image Credit: MLW

A Bunkhouse Brawl is set for this week’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* Bunkhouse Brawl: The Von Erichs vs. 5150
* World Tag Team Championship Match: Hustle & Power vs. The Bomaye Fight Club
* nZo vs. TBA

