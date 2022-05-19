wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online
May 19, 2022 | Posted by
A Bunkhouse Brawl is set for this week’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and has the following lineup:
* Bunkhouse Brawl: The Von Erichs vs. 5150
* World Tag Team Championship Match: Hustle & Power vs. The Bomaye Fight Club
* nZo vs. TBA
