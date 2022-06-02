wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online
June 2, 2022 | Posted by
Bandido does battle with Flamita on tonight’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and has the following lineup:
* Bandido vs. Flamita
* nZo vs. KC Navarro
* Los Parks vs. Gangrel & Pagano
