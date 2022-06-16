wrestling / News

This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

June 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion Image Credit: MLW

The inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship will be decided on tonight’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and has the following lineup:

Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead
World Tag Team Championship Match: Hustle & Power vs. The Von Erichs vs. 5150
• Gangrel vs. Budd Heavy

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW: Fusion, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading