wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online
June 16, 2022 | Posted by
The inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship will be decided on tonight’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and has the following lineup:
• Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead
• World Tag Team Championship Match: Hustle & Power vs. The Von Erichs vs. 5150
• Gangrel vs. Budd Heavy
