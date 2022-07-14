This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

Alex Hammerstone and Richard Holliday collide for the MLW World Title tonight’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday

* Matt Cross vs. ACH

* Brittany Blake vs. Zoey Skye