This Week’s MLW Fusion Is Online

John Hennigan battles Willie Mack on this week’s MLW Fusion, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and is described as follows:

MLW FUSION tonight at 8pm ET headlined by a huge National Openweight Championship as Willie Mack challenges John Hennigan for the title, streaming on MLW’s YouTube channel and FITE+.

Willie Mack’s slinging and hustling in Tijuana has incensed John Hennigan enough for The “Shaman of Sports Entertainment” to put his National Openweight Championship on the line against “Chocolate Thunder”.

Did The Mack just finesse his way to his first championship in MLW?

MLW cameras catch up with Alex Kane at the BOMAYE fight camp as the road to his World Heavyweight Championship showdown on July 8 at Never Say Never on FITE+ heats up.

Bomaye Fight Club’s mysterious backer is making financial demands for a new contract for Kane. Is it hardball? Or is the Bomaye Fight Club playing games?

Hammerstone certainly seems to think it’s mind games. The World Heavyweight Champion puts his Never Say Never opponent on blast.

Plus! Who will Timothy Thatcher square off against at Never Say Never? Find out on Fusion!

The Calling prepares to unleash “The Death Fighter” AKIRA as the group’s taste for championship gold grows stronger by the day.

One week before she finally throws down with Taya Valkyrie for the World Featherweight Championship, Delmi Exo wrestles B3CCA.

Is “The God Queen” ready to ride an incredible wave of momentum into the biggest match of her career or will “The International Popstar” play spoiler and secure a future title shot?

After a wild few weeks of raising hell and causing chaos in Tijuana with his SGC brothers, 1 Called Manders is ready for a fight this week on Fusion.