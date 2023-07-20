This Week’s MLW Fusion Is Online

This week’s episode of MLW Fusion kicks off the 2023 Opera Cup, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which starts at 8 PM ET and is described as follows:

The 2023 Opera Cup kicks off with a certified hoss fight as Davey Boy Smith Jr rumbles with Calvin Tankman in the opening round of the oldest tournament in pro wrestling.

Can the controversial Bulldog make history and become the first wrestler to win wrestling’s oldest tournament twice, or will The Heavyweight Hustle steamroll the third generation grappler in route to punching his ticket to the tournament finals? Tune in and find out!

Alex Kane finally dishes on allegedly “big leaguing” Willie Mack at Never Say Never as the countdown to Kane vs. Mack at September 3rd’s Fury Road on FITE+ officially kicks into high gear.

B3CCA’S live performance is tragically the most talked about concert of the summer for all the wrong reasons. Now B3CCA is on the prowl for a positive PR makeover. Will a win over Billie Starkz change the “International Popstar’s” narrative?

Mister Saint Laurent is out to end Micromania once and for all, but ‘Ol Mancer takes none too kindly to the manager’s horrendous treatment of SGC’s buddy.

Fatu’s war with The Calling continues as Rickey Shane Page zones in on “The Samoan Werewolf” and sets his sights on the National Openweight Championship.

PLUS: Round 4 of the 2023 MLW Open Draft!