This Week’s MLW Fusion Is Online

July 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion Image Credit: MLW

This week’s episode of MLW Fusion continues the 2023 Opera Cup, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which starts at 8 PM ET and has the followung matches:

* Opera Cup First Stage: Tony Deppen vs. Tracy Williams
* Hardcore Match: Rickey Shane Page vs Matthew Justice
* Mr Thomas vs J Boujii

