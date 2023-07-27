wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW Fusion Is Online
This week’s episode of MLW Fusion continues the 2023 Opera Cup, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which starts at 8 PM ET and has the followung matches:
* Opera Cup First Stage: Tony Deppen vs. Tracy Williams
* Hardcore Match: Rickey Shane Page vs Matthew Justice
* Mr Thomas vs J Boujii
