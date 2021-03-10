wrestling / News

This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

March 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion

The MLW National Openweight Title is on the line on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is now up. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. LA Park
* ACH vs. Kevin Ku
* Gino Medina vs. Gringo Loco

