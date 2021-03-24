This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

A Chain Ropes Match is set for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is now up. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* Chain Ropes Match: The Von Erichs & ACH vs. Team Filthy

* Mil Muertes vs. Gringo Loco

* Calvin Tankman vs. Sentai Death Squad Soldier

* Gino Medina vs. Zenshi