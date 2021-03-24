wrestling / News

This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

March 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion

A Chain Ropes Match is set for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is now up. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* Chain Ropes Match: The Von Erichs & ACH vs. Team Filthy
* Mil Muertes vs. Gringo Loco
* Calvin Tankman vs. Sentai Death Squad Soldier
* Gino Medina vs. Zenshi

