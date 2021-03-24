wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online
March 24, 2021 | Posted by
A Chain Ropes Match is set for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is now up. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:
* Chain Ropes Match: The Von Erichs & ACH vs. Team Filthy
* Mil Muertes vs. Gringo Loco
* Calvin Tankman vs. Sentai Death Squad Soldier
* Gino Medina vs. Zenshi
More Trending Stories
- New Photo Shows Tessa Blanchard Training At Same Gym As Sasha Banks and Bayley
- Peacock Removes Problematic Material From WWE Content
- Paul Wight On WWE Botching Cesaro’s Push After WrestleMania 30, Triple H Not Wanting To Put Him Over
- Arn Anderson On Backstage Atmosphere At Last WCW Nitro, What Shane McMahon Told Him, Ric Flair vs. Sting In Main Event