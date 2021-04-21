wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online
April 21, 2021 | Posted by
MLW: Fusion features the return of King Mo to the ring this week, and the livestream is now up. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:
* Grudge Match: TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao
* Rocky Romero vs. Gino Medina
* King Mo vs. Robert Martyr
