This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

April 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
King Mo MLW: Fusion

MLW: Fusion features the return of King Mo to the ring this week, and the livestream is now up. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* Grudge Match: TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao
* Rocky Romero vs. Gino Medina
* King Mo vs. Robert Martyr

