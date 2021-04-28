This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

The Von Erichs are in singles action on this week’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is now up. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* Marshall Von Erich vs. Tom Lawlor

* Dominic Garrini vs. Ross Von Erich

* Hijo de LA Park vs. Bu Ku Dao