This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

April 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion

The Von Erichs are in singles action on this week’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is now up. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* Marshall Von Erich vs. Tom Lawlor
* Dominic Garrini vs. Ross Von Erich
* Hijo de LA Park vs. Bu Ku Dao

MLW: Fusion, Jeremy Thomas

