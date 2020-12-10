wrestling / News

This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

December 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can see the episode below, which has the following bouts set:

World Tag Team Championship Match: Ross & Marshall Von Erich vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu & Simon Gotch)
Opera Cup Semifinal Match: Low Ki vs. Richard Holliday
• Calvin Tankman vs. Zenshi
• Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) vs. TBD

