This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can see the episode below, which has the following bouts set:

• World Tag Team Championship Match: Ross & Marshall Von Erich vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu & Simon Gotch)

• Opera Cup Semifinal Match: Low Ki vs. Richard Holliday

• Calvin Tankman vs. Zenshi

• Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) vs. TBD