wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online
December 9, 2020 | Posted by
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can see the episode below, which has the following bouts set:
• World Tag Team Championship Match: Ross & Marshall Von Erich vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu & Simon Gotch)
• Opera Cup Semifinal Match: Low Ki vs. Richard Holliday
• Calvin Tankman vs. Zenshi
• Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) vs. TBD
