This Week’s MLW Fusion Livestream Is Online: Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr., More

The livestream for this week’s MLW Fusion is online, featuring two opening round matches in the Opera Cup and more. You can see the livestream below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and is described as follows:

•Opera Cup Opening Round: Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

•Opera Cup Opening Round: Laredo Kid vs. ACH

•CONTRA’s masked man vs. Ariel Dominguez

“The Black Hand of CONTRA” looms as the 2020 Opera Cup opening round culminates on this edition of MLW Fusion, presented by newlawoffice.com.

In a highly talked about return bout of last year, Low Ki and Davey Boy Smith Jr find themselves standing in each other’s way in the Opera Cup opening round, as each man vies for a chance to move one step closer to making history. Can Low Ki continue to run through every fighter in his path as he looks to stop a focused, well-prepped Smith? Or will the third generation grappler go two-for-two against the King of Knockouts and use that as a stepping stone as he looks to make history with back-to-back Opera Cup wins?

In an interpromotional dream bout, AAA has sent Laredo Kid to rumble with the returning ACH. Laredo Kid looks to bring the 1915 cup back to Mexico, but can he get past a hungry and focused ACH?

The black flags of CONTRA will rise as CONTRA Unit’s mysterious mercenary makes his official MLW debut! Who is this massive figure?

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor readies for the semi-finals by dishing on what’s next for Team Filthy.

How will MLW respond to CONTRA’s Josef Samael and his threats targeted at MLW champions?

Salina de la Renta stormed out of MLW HQ yesterday… which begs the question where in the world is Salina de la Renta now? Tune in to find out!

Join Rich Bocchini and Jared St. Laurent along with backstage correspondent Alicia Atout for a night of top ranked tournament match-ups.