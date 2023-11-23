wrestling / News

Various News: This Week’s MLW Fusion Is Now Online, Preview of Samoa Joe as King Shark, New AEW Merchandise

November 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW: Fusion logo Image Credit: MLW

– This week’s episode of MLW Fusion is now online, which is a Thanksgiving special.

– DC has released a trailer for the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game, focusing on Samoa Joe as King Shark.

– Shop AEW has new shirts for Danhausen, Powerhouse Hobbs and Swerve Strickland.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW: Fusion, Shop AEW, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading