Various News: This Week’s MLW Fusion Is Now Online, Preview of Samoa Joe as King Shark, New AEW Merchandise
November 23, 2023
– This week’s episode of MLW Fusion is now online, which is a Thanksgiving special.
– DC has released a trailer for the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game, focusing on Samoa Joe as King Shark.
– Shop AEW has new shirts for Danhausen, Powerhouse Hobbs and Swerve Strickland.
