This Week’s MLW: Fusion Online With Bunkhouse Match, More

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The latest episode of MLW: Fusion is online, featuring a Bunkhouse match in the main event. You can see the full episode below via MLW’s YouTube account. Mance Warner faces Jimmy Havoc in the Bunkhouse match, along with the following matches:

* Myron Reed and Kotto Brazil vs. Gringo Loco and Air Wolf
* Timothy Thatcher vs. Douglas James

