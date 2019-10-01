wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW: Fusion Online With Bunkhouse Match, More
September 30, 2019 | Posted by
– The latest episode of MLW: Fusion is online, featuring a Bunkhouse match in the main event. You can see the full episode below via MLW’s YouTube account. Mance Warner faces Jimmy Havoc in the Bunkhouse match, along with the following matches:
* Myron Reed and Kotto Brazil vs. Gringo Loco and Air Wolf
* Timothy Thatcher vs. Douglas James
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On AEW: ‘I Hope They Bring The Best Product They Can For Fans’
- Eric Bischoff on Why WCW Never Ran a UK-Only PPV Show Similar to WWE
- Matt Hardy Explains the Inspiration For His ‘You Don’t Understand’ Videos, Wants to Bring Back Elements of Matt Version 1
- Booker T Claims He Knows ‘Nothing’ About FOX Sports Bringing in CM Punk, Says Punk Would be Welcomed Back