This Week’s MLW: Fusion Online

May 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion MLW’s MLW: FUSION LIVE

– This week’s episode of MLW: Fusion is now online. You can see the video below, which was (kayfabe) produced by Salina de la Renta and featured:

*LA Park vs. Pentagón Jr.
*Low Ki vs. Daga.
*Hijo de LA Park vs. Gringo Loco.

MLW: Fusion, Jeremy Thomas

