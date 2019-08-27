wrestling / News

This Week’s MLW: Fusion Released Online

August 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Major League Wrestling has released this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion online. You can see the full episode below, which includes the following matches:

* MJF vs. Teddy Hart
* Hijo de LA Park vs. Zenshi

