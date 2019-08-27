wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW: Fusion Released Online
August 27, 2019 | Posted by
– Major League Wrestling has released this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion online. You can see the full episode below, which includes the following matches:
* MJF vs. Teddy Hart
* Hijo de LA Park vs. Zenshi
More Trending Stories
- Braun Strowman Says His WWE Contract Almost Expired Before They Re-Signed Him
- Total Divas Season 9 Officially Announced: Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville To Join Cast
- Braun Strowman Weighs In On Not Having an NXT Run, Vince McMahon Being Involved in His Character
- Conrad Thompson Weighs in on WWE’s Podcast Network, Says The Wrestling Podcast Bubble Has Burst