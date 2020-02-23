This Week’s MLW: Fusion Released – Tom Lawlor Faces Ross Von Erich, More

The latest episode of MLW: Fusion is online, featuring Tom Lawlor vs. Ross Von Erich in a grudge match and more. MLW released the episode to their YouTube account, and it’s described as follows:

Matches:

•Ross Von Erich vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

•Erick Stevens vs. Douglas James

•King Mo in action

•Logan Creed in action!

Since the closing moments of the 2019 Fusion on Thanksgiving special Ross Von Erich has had one objective: get “Filthy” Tom Lawlor in the ring. This week it finally happens as the elder Von Erich brother battles the captain of Team Filthy in a Grudge Match!

Can Ross continue his momentum following last week’s World Tag Team title defense against the Dynasty? Or does the filthiest fighter in the sport have something up his sleeve? Never one to play by the rules, the traitor will take on one of Texas’ own in the heart of Von Erich Country in tonight’s main event.

Knocking out 62% of his opponents in MMA, one of the sport’s most dangerous finishers, King Mo promises to add another victim to his list of wins in Major League Wrestling. Who will step up against the self-proclaimed “Knockout King”?

After weeks heralding total annihilation, Erick Stevens touches down in MLW as he faces off with Douglas James.

James answered the call after league officials made an open challenge for the dangerous Stevens, who had potential opponents decline the challenge due to the potential harm he brings to the ring. Will the kickboxer turned pro wrestler have what it takes to derail Stevens’ entry into MLW? Or will the bigmouth mohawked mauler make a statement in his debut?

PLUS! The Dynasty will be in the house and they’re not happy. What will the elitists have to say? What will they do? Tune in to find out!